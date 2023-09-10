How to Watch the Tigers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers hit the field against Yoan Moncada and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Comerica Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers are 25th in MLB action with 143 home runs. They average one per game.
- Detroit's .377 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.
- The Tigers are 28th in the majors with a .235 batting average.
- Detroit has the No. 29 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (561 total runs).
- The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .302.
- The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 average in MLB.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- Detroit has a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-1
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Gerrit Cole
|9/6/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/7/2023
|Yankees
|W 10-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Carlos Rodón
|9/8/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-0
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|9/9/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|José Ureña
|9/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Lyon Richardson
|9/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Andrew Abbott
|9/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|-
|9/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Griffin Canning
|9/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|Tyler Anderson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.