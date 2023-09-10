Spencer Torkelson vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 123 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .449.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in 58.6% of his 140 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.9% of them.
- Looking at the 140 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (15.7%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|70
|.207
|AVG
|.259
|.305
|OBP
|.333
|.359
|SLG
|.533
|22
|XBH
|36
|8
|HR
|19
|26
|RBI
|51
|77/34
|K/BB
|69/29
|1
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.90 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 196 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The White Sox are sending Scholtens (1-7) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.38, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
