The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .392, fueled by 39 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 117th in slugging.

Hoerner will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last outings.

Hoerner has had a hit in 98 of 133 games this season (73.7%), including multiple hits 45 times (33.8%).

He has homered in nine games this year (6.8%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (38 of 133), with two or more RBI 16 times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 48.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 62 .297 AVG .264 .362 OBP .318 .413 SLG .368 20 XBH 19 6 HR 3 36 RBI 26 38/21 K/BB 41/19 18 SB 16

