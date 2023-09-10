Nico Hoerner vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .392, fueled by 39 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 117th in slugging.
- Hoerner will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last outings.
- Hoerner has had a hit in 98 of 133 games this season (73.7%), including multiple hits 45 times (33.8%).
- He has homered in nine games this year (6.8%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (38 of 133), with two or more RBI 16 times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 48.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|62
|.297
|AVG
|.264
|.362
|OBP
|.318
|.413
|SLG
|.368
|20
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|26
|38/21
|K/BB
|41/19
|18
|SB
|16
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (1-8) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.27 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.27, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
