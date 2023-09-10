Nick Madrigal -- .207 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal is hitting .264 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • Madrigal has had a hit in 49 of 82 games this season (59.8%), including multiple hits 16 times (19.5%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 82 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Madrigal has had at least one RBI in 24.4% of his games this season (20 of 82), with two or more RBI seven times (8.5%).
  • He has scored in 26 of 82 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 38
.254 AVG .276
.310 OBP .317
.351 SLG .362
8 XBH 10
2 HR 0
11 RBI 16
12/5 K/BB 10/5
4 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Pfaadt (1-8) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.27 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.