The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .251.

Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this season (52 of 84), with multiple hits 14 times (16.7%).

In three games this season, he has gone deep (3.6%, and 1% of his trips to the plate).

In 23.8% of his games this year, Cabrera has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (7.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 of 84 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .255 AVG .247 .318 OBP .311 .350 SLG .329 9 XBH 10 2 HR 1 12 RBI 16 36/13 K/BB 27/13 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings