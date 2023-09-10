On Sunday, Matt Vierling (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 110 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .332.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 66th and he is 120th in slugging.

Vierling enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .500 with one homer.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has homered in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

Vierling has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (19.6%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (6.3%).

He has scored in 35 of 112 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .234 AVG .307 .303 OBP .358 .323 SLG .439 10 XBH 16 3 HR 5 15 RBI 18 39/18 K/BB 53/14 3 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings