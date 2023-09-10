Sunday, Lenyn Sosa (.444 slugging percentage past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is hitting .186 with four doubles, five home runs and a walk.

In 48.7% of his 39 games this season, Sosa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has homered in five games this year (12.8%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Sosa has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (20.5%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (7.7%).

He has scored a run in nine of 39 games so far this season.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .188 AVG .183 .188 OBP .197 .304 SLG .367 4 XBH 5 2 HR 3 4 RBI 8 18/0 K/BB 14/1 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings