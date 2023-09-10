After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Korey Lee and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Korey Lee At The Plate

  • Lee has a home run and four walks while hitting .118.
  • Lee has picked up a hit in three games this season (25.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Lee has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.063 AVG .167
.167 OBP .250
.063 SLG .333
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
5/2 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 166 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
