Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, on September 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .293 with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 26 walks.

Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 64.6% of his games this year (64 of 99), with multiple hits 29 times (29.3%).

He has gone deep in 18 games this season (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 34 games this year (34.3%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (15.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .349 AVG .237 .398 OBP .312 .512 SLG .527 15 XBH 20 6 HR 14 24 RBI 33 41/11 K/BB 48/15 3 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings