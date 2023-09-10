The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) and the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) play on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in a battle of AFC South foes, and here are best bets recommendations.

When is Jaguars vs. Colts?

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Jacksonville 27 - Colts 17

Jacksonville 27 - Colts 17 The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Jaguars a 69.7% chance to win.

The Jaguars went 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 40% of those games).

Jacksonville played as a moneyline favorite of -230 or shorter in only two games last season, and it split them 1-1.

Last season, the Colts won three out of the 10 games in which they were the underdog.

Last season, Indianapolis was at least a +190 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jacksonville (-4.5)



Jacksonville (-4.5) The Jaguars were 8-9-0 against the spread last season.

Jacksonville failed to notch a win ATS (0-2) as at least 4.5-point favorites last season.

The Colts' record against the spread last season was 6-11-0.

Indianapolis had two wins ATS (2-3) as a 4.5-point underdog or more last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (46)



Under (46) Jacksonville and Indianapolis combined to average 5.2 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 46 set for this game.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 45.7 points per game last season, 0.3 less than the point total for this matchup.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Jaguars games.

In Colts games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Evan Engram Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games (2022) Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 17 45.1 4

Deon Jackson Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 63.5/Under)

Games (2022) Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 19.7 1 17.4 1

