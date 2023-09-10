Ian Happ -- batting .237 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is hitting .243 with 30 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 89 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 109th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.

Happ has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this year (88 of 140), with at least two hits 30 times (21.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has had an RBI in 43 games this season (30.7%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 56 times this season (40.0%), including 15 games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 68 .232 AVG .255 .341 OBP .377 .398 SLG .430 24 XBH 26 9 HR 8 38 RBI 33 78/42 K/BB 62/47 5 SB 8

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings