Gavin Sheets vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Gavin Sheets -- with an on-base percentage of .160 in his past 10 games, 114 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Sawyer Gipson-Long on the mound, on September 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has eight doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .207.
- Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 45.4% of his games this year (44 of 97), with at least two hits seven times (7.2%).
- He has homered in 9.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Sheets has picked up an RBI in 20.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 20 of 97 games so far this year.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.179
|AVG
|.231
|.258
|OBP
|.290
|.265
|SLG
|.418
|4
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|18
|28/13
|K/BB
|25/10
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gipson-Long gets the call to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
