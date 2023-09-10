The Minnesota Lynx (19-19) will look to Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.3 points per game) to help knock off Kelsey Mitchell (10th in league, 18.1) and the Indiana Fever (12-27) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, at 1:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSNX.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Fever vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSNX

Fever vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Fever 83 Lynx 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-1.8)

Indiana (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 165

Fever vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Indiana's record against the spread is 19-17-0.

Indiana has seen 19 of its 37 games go over the point total.

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever's offense, which ranks seventh in the league with 80.8 points per game, has performed better than their worst defense (85.4 points allowed per game).

Indiana is averaging 34 boards per game this season (seventh-ranked in WNBA), and it has allowed only 32.6 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Fever have been struggling when it comes to turnovers this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14.1) and third-worst in forced turnovers per game (12.3).

So far this season, the Fever are sinking 6.7 threes per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 33.9% (sixth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

It's been a difficult stretch for the Fever in terms of threes allowed, as they are giving up 8.7 treys per game (second-worst in WNBA) and are allowing a 37.8% three-point percentage to opposing teams (worst).

Indiana has taken 71.0% two-pointers and 29.0% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 77.7% are two-pointers and 22.3% are three-pointers.

