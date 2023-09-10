Elvis Andrus vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Sawyer Gipson-Long and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .253 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.
- In 55.8% of his 95 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (5.3%), homering in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Andrus has driven home a run in 22 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 27.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.4%).
Other White Sox Players vs the Tigers
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|51
|.260
|AVG
|.247
|.321
|OBP
|.307
|.342
|SLG
|.368
|8
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|18
|30/12
|K/BB
|28/13
|5
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gipson-Long starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
- The 25-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.
