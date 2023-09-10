The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 60 walks while hitting .245.

Swanson has had a hit in 77 of 129 games this year (59.7%), including multiple hits 33 times (25.6%).

He has gone deep in 17 games this year (13.2%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In 34.9% of his games this season, Swanson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 53 of 129 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 64 .269 AVG .221 .337 OBP .323 .446 SLG .377 23 XBH 19 10 HR 9 39 RBI 32 64/25 K/BB 74/35 1 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings