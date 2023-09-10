Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will square off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in baseball with 170 total home runs.

Chicago's .416 slugging percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

The Cubs' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.

Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (720 total).

The Cubs are 10th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 18 average in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.267).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Hendricks is trying to pick up his 11th quality start of the season.

Hendricks will look to extend a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

In two of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Giants W 11-8 Home Kyle Hendricks Ryan Walker 9/6/2023 Giants W 8-2 Home Jordan Wicks Alex Wood 9/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Javier Assad Ryne Nelson 9/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 1-0 Home Jameson Taillon Zac Gallen 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Pfaadt 9/11/2023 Rockies - Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland 9/12/2023 Rockies - Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen 9/13/2023 Rockies - Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt 9/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Hendricks Zach Davies

