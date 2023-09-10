The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) visit the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 in matchup between AFC South foes at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis is a 5-point underdog. For this game, an over/under of 45 has been set.

Before the Jaguars take on the Colts, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting trends and insights. The Colts' recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Jaguars.

Colts vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: FOX

Colts vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

Indianapolis covered the spread six times in 17 games last year.

The Colts were an underdog by 5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

In 17 Indianapolis games last year, seven of them hit the over.

Jacksonville's record against the spread last year was 8-9-0.

The Jaguars were winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 5-point favorites last season.

Last year, eight of Jacksonville's 17 games went over the point total.

Colts Player Props

