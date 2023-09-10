The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) hit the road for an AFC South showdown against the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Colts

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

Colts Insights (2022)

The Colts racked up 3.6 fewer points per game (17) than the Jaguars gave up (20.6) last season.

The Colts averaged 311.6 yards per game last year, 41.7 fewer yards than the 353.3 the Jaguars gave up per contest.

Indianapolis rushed for 109.8 yards per game last season, just five fewer yards than the 114.8 Jacksonville allowed per outing.

The Colts turned the ball over seven more times (34 total) than the Jaguars forced turnovers (27) last season.

Colts Home Performance (2022)

The Colts scored 19.3 points per game at home (2.3 more than overall) last year, and conceded 22.3 at home (2.8 fewer than overall).

The Colts picked up 315.9 yards per game at home (4.3 more than overall) and conceded 326.3 at home (7.7 fewer than overall).

At home, Indianapolis accumulated more passing yards (219.1 per game) than it did overall (201.9). It also allowed fewer passing yards at home (201.6) than it did overall (209.9).

At home, the Colts picked up fewer rushing yards (96.8 per game) than overall (109.8). They also conceded more rushing yards (124.6 per game) than overall (124.1).

At home the Colts converted more third downs (38.1%) than overall (32.9%). But they also allowed opponents to convert on more third downs (39.2%) than overall (37.9%).

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Jacksonville - FOX 9/17/2023 at Houston - FOX 9/24/2023 at Baltimore - CBS 10/1/2023 Los Angeles - FOX

