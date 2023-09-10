According to our computer model, the Jacksonville Jaguars will beat the Indianapolis Colts when they square off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, September 10 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Jaguars totaled 357.4 yards per game offensively last year (10th in NFL), and they gave up 353.3 yards per game (24th) on defense. It was a hard season for the Colts, who ranked third-worst in scoring offense (17 points per game) and fifth-worst in scoring defense (25.1 points per game allowed) last year.

Colts vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (-4.5) Under (46) Jaguars 27, Colts 17

Colts Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Colts, based on the moneyline, is 35.7%.

Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 ATS record last year.

The Colts were 3-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Last year, seven Indianapolis games hit the over.

Colts games averaged 42.8 total points last season, 3.2 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Jaguars Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Jacksonville went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

The Jaguars were favored by 4.5 points or more last season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Jacksonville games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Jaguars games last season posted an average total of 44, which is two points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Colts vs. Jaguars 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 23.8 20.6 22.4 19.3 25 21.8 Indianapolis 17 25.1 19.3 22.3 15 27.7

