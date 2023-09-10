The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) will face off against their AFC South-rival, the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) in a matchup on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts will try to pull off an upset as 4.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 46 points.

If you're planning to make some in-game bets on the Jaguars' upcoming matchup against the Colts, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below

Colts vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Colts were winning seven times, trailed seven times, and were tied three times.

The Colts averaged 3.2 points on offense and surrendered an average of 3.9 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

Last season, the Jaguars led after the first quarter in six games, trailed after the first quarter in eight games, and were tied after the first quarter in three games .

Jacksonville averaged 3.6 points scored in the first quarter last season. Meanwhile, on defense, it surrendered an average of 4.8 points in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Colts outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, were outscored 10 times, and tied three times.

In the second quarter last season, the Colts averaged 4.7 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 8.4 points on defense.

Last season, the Jaguars outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, lost the second quarter in 11 games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In the second quarter last year, Jacksonville averaged 6.8 points on offense (15th-ranked) and allowed an average of 7.9 points on defense (22nd-ranked).

3rd Quarter

The Colts outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games last season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

The Colts averaged 4.6 points on offense and surrendered an average of 4.6 points on defense in the third quarter last year.

Looking at the third quarter, the Jaguars won the third quarter in 11 games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in three games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

Last year, Jacksonville's offense averaged 6.2 points in the third quarter. On defense, it gave up 2.6 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Colts outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, were outscored seven times, and were knotted up four times.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Colts averaged 5.1 points on offense and allowed an average of 7.3 points on defense.

In the Jaguars' 17 games last year, they won the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored eight times, and were knotted up two times.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Jaguars put up an average of 5.5 points on offense and surrendered an average of 6.4 points on defense.

Colts vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Colts were winning five times and trailed 12 times.

In the first half last year, the Colts averaged 7.9 points scored on offense (32nd-ranked) and surrendered an average of 12.3 points on defense (25th-ranked).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Jaguars were leading eight times (6-2 in those games) last season, were losing eight times (3-5), and were tied one time (0-1).

Jacksonville's offense averaged 10.5 points in the first half last season. From a defensive standpoint, it allowed 12.8 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

In 17 games last year, the Colts lost the second half eight times and won that half nine times.

In the second half last year, the Colts averaged 9.7 points on offense and allowed an average of 11.9 points on defense.

Last season, the Jaguars won the second half in nine games (7-2 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in seven games (1-6), and they tied the second half in one game (1-0).

In the second half last season, Jacksonville averaged 11.7 points on offense. It surrendered an average of 9.1 points on defense in the second half.

