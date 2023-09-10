The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger and his .659 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago with 137 hits and an OBP of .362 this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is eighth in slugging.

Bellinger has had a hit in 85 of 112 games this season (75.9%), including multiple hits 40 times (35.7%).

He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 47.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 62 games this season (55.4%), including 21 multi-run games (18.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 53 .314 AVG .324 .358 OBP .367 .547 SLG .546 28 XBH 21 12 HR 12 44 RBI 44 38/16 K/BB 37/16 12 SB 8

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings