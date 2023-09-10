Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Joe Mantiply on the hill, September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply

Joe Mantiply TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .242 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 29 walks.

Morel has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this season (54 of 91), with at least two hits 17 times (18.7%).

In 20 games this year, he has homered (22.0%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

Morel has had at least one RBI in 41.8% of his games this season (38 of 91), with more than one RBI 16 times (17.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 45.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .242 AVG .242 .287 OBP .328 .473 SLG .484 17 XBH 18 10 HR 10 40 RBI 23 61/11 K/BB 55/18 3 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings