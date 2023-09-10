Will Alec Pierce pay out his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Alec Pierce score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a TD)

Pierce added 593 receiving yards on 41 grabs (78 targets) with two TDs last season. He delivered 37.1 yards per game.

Pierce had a touchdown catch twice last season out of 16 games played. However, he did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those contests.

Alec Pierce Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Chiefs 5 3 61 0 Week 4 Titans 6 4 80 0 Week 5 @Broncos 9 8 81 0 Week 6 Jaguars 7 3 49 1 Week 7 @Titans 4 3 37 0 Week 8 Commanders 5 3 65 0 Week 9 @Patriots 2 1 23 0 Week 10 @Raiders 2 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 8 3 28 0 Week 12 Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 8 4 86 1 Week 15 @Vikings 5 0 0 0 Week 16 Chargers 4 3 26 0 Week 17 @Giants 5 3 15 0 Week 18 Texans 4 3 42 0

