Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce has a favorable matchup in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars allowed the fifth-most passing yards last year, 238.5 per game.

Pierce's stat line last year included 41 receptions for 593 yards and two TDs, averaging 37.1 yards per game on 78 targets.

Pierce vs. the Jaguars

Pierce vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 49 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 49 REC YPG / REC TD Versus Jacksonville last season, four players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Jaguars allowed a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Jacksonville allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.

Pierce will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense a year ago (238.5 yards allowed per game).

The Jaguars surrendered 25 passing touchdowns (1.5 per game) last year to rank 19th in NFL play.

Alec Pierce Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-115)

Pierce Receiving Insights

In seven of his 16 games (43.8%) last season, Pierce went over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 78 throws last season, averaging 7.6 yards per target (63rd in league).

In two of 16 games last season, Pierce had a receiving touchdown. But he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Pierce's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 9/11/2022 Week 1 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/25/2022 Week 3 5 TAR / 3 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/2/2022 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/6/2022 Week 5 9 TAR / 8 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/16/2022 Week 6 7 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/23/2022 Week 7 4 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/30/2022 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/6/2022 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/13/2022 Week 10 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2022 Week 11 8 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/28/2022 Week 12 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/4/2022 Week 13 8 TAR / 4 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 12/17/2022 Week 15 5 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/26/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 1/1/2023 Week 17 5 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 1/8/2023 Week 18 4 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

