Akil Baddoo vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo (.267 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the White Sox.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .217 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 36 walks.
- Baddoo has picked up a hit in 44 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In nine games this year, he has homered (9.6%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Baddoo has driven home a run in 19 games this season (20.2%), including more than one RBI in 4.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 30 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.188
|AVG
|.250
|.239
|OBP
|.371
|.302
|SLG
|.409
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|19
|46/10
|K/BB
|34/26
|2
|SB
|8
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.90).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 196 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Scholtens gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 4.38 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .273 to opposing hitters.
