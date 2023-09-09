Zack Short vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Saturday, Zack Short (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .217 with nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Short has gotten at least one hit in 41.5% of his games this season (34 of 82), with at least two hits seven times (8.5%).
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (7.3%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has picked up an RBI in 19.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 13 of 82 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|35
|.250
|AVG
|.174
|.309
|OBP
|.268
|.420
|SLG
|.267
|9
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|1
|20
|RBI
|9
|30/10
|K/BB
|28/11
|2
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.91).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (195 total, 1.4 per game).
- Urena makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- The 31-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
