Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on September 9 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .272.
  • Gomes has recorded a hit in 60 of 98 games this year (61.2%), including 21 multi-hit games (21.4%).
  • In eight games this season, he has gone deep (8.2%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 36 games this year (36.7%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 50
.288 AVG .256
.326 OBP .299
.438 SLG .402
14 XBH 14
4 HR 5
25 RBI 24
32/9 K/BB 35/7
0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 26th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 159 strikeouts through 148 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.34), 21st in WHIP (1.173), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.