Yoan Moncada brings a three-game homer streak into the Chicago White Sox's (55-86) game versus the Detroit Tigers (64-77) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Comerica Park.

The probable pitchers are Tarik Skubal (4-3) for the Tigers and Jose Urena for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (4-3, 3.77 ERA) vs Urena - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Ureña

Urena makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.

The 31-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

Skubal (4-3) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 3.77 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .229.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has made 11 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Tarik Skubal vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 581 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 1159 hits, 20th in baseball, with 156 home runs (19th in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 5-for-26 with two doubles and two RBI in seven innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.