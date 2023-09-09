Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will try to defeat Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 156 home runs.

Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 581 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.91) in the majors this season.

The White Sox rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.420 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Jose Urena to the mound for his first start this season.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 31-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/4/2023 Royals L 12-1 Away Jesse Scholtens Cole Ragans 9/5/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/6/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/8/2023 Tigers W 6-0 Away Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/9/2023 Tigers - Away José Ureña Tarik Skubal 9/10/2023 Tigers - Away Jesse Scholtens - 9/11/2023 Royals - Home Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/12/2023 Royals - Home Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/13/2023 Royals - Home Mike Clevinger - 9/14/2023 Twins - Home Michael Kopech Kenta Maeda

