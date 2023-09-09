Saturday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (64-77) and Chicago White Sox (55-86) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET on September 9.

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (4-3, 3.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Jose Urena.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have come away with 32 wins in the 95 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Chicago has won four of 14 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (581 total runs).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.91) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule