As we enter Week 2 of the college football campaign, there are 14 games involving teams from the SEC on the docket. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

SEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Vanderbilt Commodores at Wake Forest Demon Deacons 11:00 AM ET, Saturday, September 9 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Ball State Cardinals at Georgia Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Kentucky Wildcats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 SEC Network+ Ole Miss Rebels at Tulane Green Wave 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Texas A&M Aggies at Miami Hurricanes 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Kent State Golden Flashes at Arkansas Razorbacks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Austin Peay Governors at Tennessee Volunteers 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 SEC Network+ Texas Longhorns at Alabama Crimson Tide 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Missouri Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 SEC Network+ McNeese Cowboys at Florida Gators 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Arizona Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Grambling Tigers at LSU Tigers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 SEC Network+ Furman Paladins at South Carolina Gamecocks 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 SEC Network+ Auburn Tigers at California Golden Bears 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

