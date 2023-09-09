NEC Games Today: How to Watch NEC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 2
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for info on how to watch all of the Week 2 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can watch all seven games involving teams from the NEC.
NEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Stonehill Skyhawks at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|NEC Front Row
|Sacred Heart Pioneers at Georgetown Hoyas
|12:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Wagner Seahawks at Navy Midshipmen
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Merrimack Warriors
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|NEC Front Row (Live stream on Fubo)
|Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Robert Morris Colonials
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Duquesne Dukes at West Virginia Mountaineers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|LIU Post Pioneers at Bryant Bulldogs
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
