Tyler Nevin vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Tyler Nevin (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jose Urena and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Tyler Nevin At The Plate
- Nevin is batting .140 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
- In seven of 26 games this season, Nevin has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Nevin has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four of 26 games so far this season.
Other Tigers Players vs the White Sox
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|16
|.211
|AVG
|.105
|.318
|OBP
|.205
|.368
|SLG
|.132
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/3
|K/BB
|10/4
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.91).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (195 total, 1.4 per game).
- Urena starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 31-year-old righty.
