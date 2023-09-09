Trayce Thompson is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 4 against the Royals) he went 1-for-3.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trayce Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is hitting .168 with a double, six home runs and 18 walks.

Thompson has gotten a hit in 14 of 53 games this season (26.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (5.7%).

In 7.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this year (11.3%), Thompson has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 53 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .143 AVG .167 .250 OBP .362 .400 SLG .333 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 17/5 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings