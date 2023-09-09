Tim Anderson vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 24 walks.
- Anderson has reached base via a hit in 63 games this season (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He has homered in one of 106 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 22 games this season (20.8%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this year (33.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|56
|.239
|AVG
|.236
|.274
|OBP
|.287
|.305
|SLG
|.283
|10
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|12
|51/8
|K/BB
|56/16
|3
|SB
|10
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .229 batting average against him.
