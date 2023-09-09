Saturday's game features the Detroit Tigers (64-77) and the Chicago White Sox (55-86) facing off at Comerica Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Tigers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on September 9.

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal (4-3) against the White Sox and Jose Urena.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Tigers have won 14, or 53.8%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

Detroit has played as favorites of -190 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit has scored 558 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

