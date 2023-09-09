Tigers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 9
Saturday's game features the Detroit Tigers (64-77) and the Chicago White Sox (55-86) facing off at Comerica Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Tigers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on September 9.
The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal (4-3) against the White Sox and Jose Urena.
Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.
- The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Tigers have won 14, or 53.8%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Detroit has played as favorites of -190 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
- Detroit has scored 558 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 3
|@ White Sox
|W 3-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Michael Kopech
|September 5
|@ Yankees
|L 5-1
|Alex Faedo vs Gerrit Cole
|September 6
|@ Yankees
|L 4-3
|Matt Manning vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 7
|@ Yankees
|W 10-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Carlos Rodón
|September 8
|White Sox
|L 6-0
|Reese Olson vs Mike Clevinger
|September 9
|White Sox
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs José Ureña
|September 10
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 12
|Reds
|-
|Matt Manning vs Lyon Richardson
|September 13
|Reds
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Andrew Abbott
|September 14
|Reds
|-
|Reese Olson vs TBA
|September 15
|@ Angels
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Griffin Canning
