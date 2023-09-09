Yoan Moncada rides a three-game homer streak into the Chicago White Sox's (55-86) game against the Detroit Tigers (64-77) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Comerica Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (4-3) to the mound, while Jose Urena will get the nod for the White Sox.

Tigers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (4-3, 3.77 ERA) vs Urena - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

The Tigers will send Skubal (4-3) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 3.77 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .229.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Skubal has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 11 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Tarik Skubal vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .241 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 24th in the league (.392) and 156 home runs.

The White Sox have gone 5-for-26 with two doubles and two RBI in seven innings this season against the left-hander.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Ureña

Urena will take the mound to start for the White Sox, his first of the season.

It's the first appearance this season for the 31-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.

