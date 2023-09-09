Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. White Sox on September 9, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Spencer Torkelson and others when the Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Skubal Stats
- Tarik Skubal (4-3) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 12th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Skubal has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.
Skubal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 3
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|6.0
|4
|3
|2
|9
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|7
|1
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|5.1
|7
|5
|4
|3
|2
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has put up 122 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .234/.320/.450 on the season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 100 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .297/.358/.525 so far this year.
- Carpenter has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with a double, a triple, two walks and three RBI.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 8
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Yankees
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 31 walks and 72 RBI (128 total hits).
- He's slashed .261/.318/.439 so far this year.
- Vaughn heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Tigers
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Sep. 6
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|at Royals
|Sep. 5
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|at Royals
|Sep. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
