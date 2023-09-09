The Detroit Tigers (64-77) and the Chicago White Sox (55-86) will square off on Saturday, September 9 at Comerica Park, with Tarik Skubal getting the ball for the Tigers and Jose Urena toeing the rubber for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +155. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 6:10 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (4-3, 3.77 ERA) vs Urena - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 14 (53.8%) of those contests.

The Tigers have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 32, or 33.7%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won four of 14 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-3-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+195) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+190) Akil Baddoo 1.5 (-125) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.