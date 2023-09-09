Spencer Torkelson vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Torkelson and his .372 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox and Jose Urena on September 9 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 122 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .450, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in 81 of 139 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.
- Looking at the 139 games he has played this year, he's homered in 22 of them (15.8%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has an RBI in 52 of 139 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 44.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|70
|.206
|AVG
|.259
|.306
|OBP
|.333
|.361
|SLG
|.533
|22
|XBH
|36
|8
|HR
|19
|26
|RBI
|51
|76/34
|K/BB
|69/29
|1
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.91).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Urena starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 31-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
