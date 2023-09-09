Spencer Torkelson and his .372 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox and Jose Urena on September 9 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 122 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .450, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in 81 of 139 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.

Looking at the 139 games he has played this year, he's homered in 22 of them (15.8%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has an RBI in 52 of 139 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 44.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 70 .206 AVG .259 .306 OBP .333 .361 SLG .533 22 XBH 36 8 HR 19 26 RBI 51 76/34 K/BB 69/29 1 SB 2

