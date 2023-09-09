Seiya Suzuki -- hitting .410 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on September 9 at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .278 with 26 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 45th in slugging.

Suzuki is batting .550 with two homers during his last games and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

In 67.8% of his games this year (80 of 118), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (28.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (12.7%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has had an RBI in 39 games this year (33.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 44.9% of his games this season (53 of 118), with two or more runs 10 times (8.5%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 63 .255 AVG .298 .323 OBP .367 .413 SLG .515 18 XBH 29 7 HR 9 31 RBI 27 53/20 K/BB 63/28 2 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings