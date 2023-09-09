Purdue vs. Virginia Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) face the Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The Hokies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 49 in the outing.
Purdue vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- City: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Venue: Lane Stadium
Purdue vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Purdue Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-3)
|49
|-145
|+120
|DraftKings
|Virginia Tech (-2.5)
|49
|-135
|+114
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-3)
|49.5
|-142
|+118
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-143
|+120
|Tipico
|Virginia Tech (-3)
|-
|-145
|+125
Purdue vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Purdue has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.
- Virginia Tech has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hokies have been favored by 3 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Purdue 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
