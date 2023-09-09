The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) face the Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The Hokies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 49 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. Purdue matchup.

Purdue vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Blacksburg, Virginia
  • Venue: Lane Stadium

Purdue vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Purdue Moneyline
BetMGM Virginia Tech (-3) 49 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Virginia Tech (-2.5) 49 -135 +114 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Virginia Tech (-3) 49.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -143 +120 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Virginia Tech (-3) - -145 +125 Bet on this game with Tipico

Purdue vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

  • Purdue has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Virginia Tech has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Hokies have been favored by 3 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big Ten +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

