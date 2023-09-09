The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) play the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Fighting Irish are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 51 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. NC State matchup.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Notre Dame vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Betting Trends

Notre Dame has won all two of its games against the spread this season.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

NC State is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

