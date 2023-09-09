The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) visit the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Notre Dame has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (16th-best with 49 points per game) and scoring defense (sixth-best with 3 points allowed per game) this year. In terms of points scored NC State ranks 79th in the FBS (24 points per game), and it is 41st defensively (14 points allowed per game).

Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Notre Dame vs. NC State Key Statistics

Notre Dame NC State 500.5 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364 (86th) 162.5 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273 (40th) 206 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 209 (33rd) 294.5 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 155 (106th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has recorded 445 yards (222.5 ypg) on 33-of-40 passing with six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has carried the ball 29 times for a team-high 211 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner. He's also tacked on three catches for 33 yards (16.5 per game).

Jeremiyah Love has racked up 86 yards on nine attempts, scoring one time.

Jayden Thomas' leads his squad with 125 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight receptions (out of eight targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jaden Greathouse has put up a 98-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in five passes on five targets.

Mitchell Evans has hauled in four grabs for 61 yards, an average of 30.5 yards per game.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State this season. He has 155 passing yards (155 per game) while completing 65.4% of his passes. On the ground, he's compiled 96 yards (96 ypg) on 19 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Houston has run for 57 yards across 13 attempts.

Kevin Concepcion leads his squad with 36 receiving yards on four receptions.

Michael Allen has three receptions (on four targets) for a total of 27 yards (27 yards per game) this year.

Keyon Lesane's two receptions (on two targets) have netted him 22 yards (22 ypg).

