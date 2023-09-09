Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 9, when the NC State Wolfpack and Notre Dame Fighting Irish go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Wolfpack. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on Notre Dame vs. NC State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Notre Dame vs. NC State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction NC State (+7.5) Under (50.5) NC State 29, Notre Dame 13

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Fighting Irish a 75.0% chance to win.

The Fighting Irish have won twice against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 7.5-point favorites or more, Notre Dame has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

One Fighting Irish game (out of two) has hit the over this season.

The average total for Notre Dame games this season has been 52, 1.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

NC State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wolfpack based on the moneyline is 29.4%.

The Wolfpack have not covered the spread in a game yet this season in one game with a set total.

The Wolfpack's one games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

The average point total for the NC State this year is two points lower than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fighting Irish vs. Wolfpack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 49 3 56 3 -- -- NC State 24 14 -- -- 24 14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.