Nico Hoerner vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.393) thanks to 39 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 117th in slugging.
- Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .300.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 97 of 132 games this year, with multiple hits 45 times.
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (6.8%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.8% of his games this season, Hoerner has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (12.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this season (47.7%), including multiple runs in 17 games.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|62
|.299
|AVG
|.264
|.365
|OBP
|.318
|.417
|SLG
|.368
|20
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|26
|37/21
|K/BB
|41/19
|18
|SB
|16
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (11-6) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 159 strikeouts through 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.34), 21st in WHIP (1.173), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
