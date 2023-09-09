Nick Madrigal -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 107 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on September 9 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MARQ

Explore More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .264 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

In 59.3% of his games this season (48 of 81), Madrigal has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (19.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 81 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Madrigal has driven home a run in 20 games this season (24.7%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games.

In 32.1% of his games this season (26 of 81), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .254 AVG .276 .312 OBP .317 .346 SLG .362 7 XBH 10 2 HR 0 11 RBI 16 12/5 K/BB 10/5 4 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings