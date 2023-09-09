Miguel Cabrera vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Miguel Cabrera (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Cabrera has had a hit in 52 of 84 games this year (61.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (16.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 3.6% of his games this season, and 1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.8% of his games this year, Cabrera has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 84 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.255
|AVG
|.247
|.318
|OBP
|.311
|.350
|SLG
|.329
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|36/13
|K/BB
|27/13
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Urena makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- The 31-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.