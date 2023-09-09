On Saturday, Matt Vierling (.270 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Yankees.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

White Sox Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.328) this season, fueled by 108 hits.

Vierling will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 during his last games.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 70 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.

Looking at the 111 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (5.4%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 18.9% of his games this season, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34 of 111 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 57 .228 AVG .307 .295 OBP .358 .302 SLG .439 9 XBH 16 2 HR 5 14 RBI 18 39/17 K/BB 53/14 3 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings