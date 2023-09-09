Lenyn Sosa vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa has four doubles, five home runs and a walk while hitting .184.
- Sosa has picked up a hit in 18 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (13.2%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season (21.1%), Sosa has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in nine of 38 games so far this year.
Other White Sox Players vs the Tigers
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.188
|AVG
|.179
|.188
|OBP
|.193
|.304
|SLG
|.375
|4
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|8
|18/0
|K/BB
|12/1
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (4-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.77 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .229 to opposing hitters.
