The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa has four doubles, five home runs and a walk while hitting .184.

Sosa has picked up a hit in 18 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a home run in five games this year (13.2%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season (21.1%), Sosa has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in nine of 38 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other White Sox Players vs the Tigers

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .188 AVG .179 .188 OBP .193 .304 SLG .375 4 XBH 5 2 HR 3 4 RBI 8 18/0 K/BB 12/1 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings